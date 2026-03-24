SALTASH residents are set to benefit from a new water taxi service connecting the town directly with Plymouth.
From April 1 to September 30, Plymouth Boat Trips will launch the Waterlink Ferry, creating a new route between Saltash, the Barbican and Royal William Yard.
The service aims to provide a quicker, more scenic alternative to travelling by road, particularly for commuters and day-trippers.
For residents in Saltash and surrounding areas, the new link offers an easier way to access Plymouth’s waterfront destinations without the need to drive. It is also expected to support local tourism, giving visitors a convenient route to explore both sides of the river.
The ferry will run regularly, making it suitable for a range of journeys from commuting, meeting friends or enjoying a day out. Operators say the service also provides a more environmentally friendly travel option, encouraging people to swap car journeys for travel by water.
New signage, including route maps and timetables, will be installed at the marina to help passengers plan their journeys. Tickets are available online, allowing users to check schedules in advance.
The introduction of the Waterlink Ferry is being welcomed as a boost for connectivity between Devon and South East Cornwall – with Saltash now directly linked to two of Plymouth’s most popular waterfront locations.
Residents are encouraged to make the most of the new service, which places a fresh and convenient transport option right on the town’s doorstep.
Summer Timetable
Royal William Yard (calling at Barbican): 8.45am, 10.45am, 12.45pm, 1.45pm, 3.45pm, 4.45pm.
Barbican (calling at RWY and Saltash): 9.15am, 11.15am 1.15pm, 2.15pm, 4.15pm, 5.15pm.
Royal William Yard (calling at Saltash): 9.45am, 11.45am, 2.45pm, 5.45pm.
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