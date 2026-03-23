PUPILS from Brunel Primary and Nursery Academy in Saltash are set to brighten Plymouth this summer after taking part in a major public art project supporting hospice care.
The school has joined the St Luke’s Guiding Light Project, which brings together schools, artists and community groups to create a trail of lighthouse sculptures across the city. The finished designs will be displayed at Tinside Pool, forming an interactive outdoor exhibition for residents and visitors.
Families will also be able to download an app to locate each lighthouse, encouraging people to explore Plymouth while raising awareness and funds for St Luke’s Hospice.
Working alongside local artist Jo Beer, Brunel pupils designed a lighthouse celebrating Saltash’s rich heritage. Their creation features a range of recognisable landmarks, including the Celtic Cross, the Tamar bridges, Mary Newman’s Cottage and famed engineer Isambard Kingdom Brunel.
The design also incorporates the Cornish phrase “Degemer An Jydh”, meaning “Seize the Day”, reflecting the school’s ethos and the values pupils embrace daily.
Headteacher Darren Woolner praised the children’s efforts and highlighted the importance of the project.
“We are incredibly grateful to Saltash Town Council for their generous sponsorship, which has enabled our pupils to take part in such a meaningful initiative,” he said. “Supporting a charity like St Luke’s helps children understand the importance of helping others, especially families facing very difficult times.
“We are extremely proud our pupils are contributing to such an important cause.”
Throughout the project, pupils worked closely with the artist, sharing ideas and helping shape the final design. The result is a lighthouse that not only reflects Saltash’s identity but also showcases the creativity and community spirit of the school.
The sculpture will now form part of a wider city trail aimed at inspiring visitors while raising vital funds for St Luke’s Hospice.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.