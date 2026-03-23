A SALTASH woman who has helped hundreds of children learn to swim is celebrating 15 years of transforming young lives in the water.
Jemma Floyd has taught more than 800 children across Cornwall and South Devon since joining Water Babies in 2010 – and now leads a team delivering hundreds of lessons every week across the region.
Her journey into the role began after returning to the UK from travelling, where she had worked as a nanny. Initially joining Water Babies in an office-based role, it wasn’t long before she was drawn poolside.
“I soon trained as a teacher after joining the company and seeing how rewarding it is,” she said. “From there, I progressed through a range of roles including teacher mentor, office manager and senior teacher, before becoming Territory Manager. I’ve experienced just about everything along the way.”
Now overseeing the Cornwall and South Devon territory, Jemma is responsible for around 170 lessons each week, stretching from Penzance to Newton Abbot. Alongside a team of 12 instructors, a full-time customer experience coordinator and partnerships with 12 local pools, the operation supports around 850 families every week.
Despite her leadership role, Jemma says the heart of her work remains unchanged – helping young children and their families build confidence in the water.
Over the years, she has supported hundreds of babies and toddlers through some of their earliest milestones – from their first tentative splash to becoming confident, independent swimmers. She has also worked closely with parents, helping them feel at ease in the water and strengthening the bond between parent and child.
“It’s such a special thing to be part of,” she said. “You’re there at the very beginning, when parents might feel nervous, and you help guide them through those first experiences in the water safely and with confidence.”
Her connection to the programme is also deeply personal. “I’ve seen both of my own children complete the programme, as well as my nieces, nephews and godchildren,” she said. “I even attended classes during pregnancy, so it really has been a huge part of my life.”
One of the standout moments of her career came in 2015, when she taught what is believed to be the youngest ever Water Babies participant.
“Baby Phoenix was born by C-section on a Monday morning and was swimming with me the following evening,” she said. “That was absolutely one of the highlights of my teaching career and something I’ll never forget.”
Jemma and her team’s efforts have not gone unnoticed. The Cornwall and South Devon operation was recently recognised with a national award for embodying the organisation’s “We Care” values, a reflection, she says, of the dedication shown by everyone involved.
“We’re incredibly proud of the community we’ve built across the region,” she said. “Supporting families, building children’s confidence and teaching lifesaving skills is what drives us every single day.”
As she celebrates 15 years in the role, Jemma remains as passionate as ever about helping the next generation take to the water safely.
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