NEW murals have been painted at St Austell Community Hospital’s Minor Injury Unit (MIU) as part of an upgrade of the facility.
The unit, which has a larger waiting area, two bays that can hold four beds at a time and three new treatment rooms, has been decorated with three murals. These have been made possible thanks to the longstanding support of the St Austell Community Hospital League of Friends which has now come to an end.
David Tregonning, the team lead for the minor injury unit and outpatient department at the hospital, said: “As the league of friends reaches the end of its long service, we wanted to create something that recognises their outstanding contribution to the hospital and the community. These murals will stay in place for many years. They will act as a clear reminder of the group’s dedication. This project is a heartfelt thank you for everything they have done.”
Donna Ayres from Paint the Wall Murals created the artworks. She has also produced murals at Falmouth and Newquay community hospitals.
David said: “Donna has worked at other trust sites. I wanted her to bring her style to St Austell because her work can brighten clinical spaces and support patient wellbeing.”
The team hopes the artworks will help reduce anxiety, distract young patients and create a calmer space for treatment.
Each mural has its own theme. One is inspired by aspects of the St Austell area, including the Lost Gardens of Heligan and Charlestown harbour. Another has a seaside theme and the third shows a woodland scene.
David said: “I am excited to keep improving the experience for both adults and children at the hospital. As more development takes place, I would love to add even more mural areas. This would help make the unit feel more welcoming, calming and positive.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.