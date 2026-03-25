FAMILIES across St Austell are invited to attend a Spring Craft Fayre which takes place at St Austell Library on this Saturday (March 28), from 10am to 1pm.
This year’s fayre promises a lively and welcoming atmosphere, showcasing a wide variety of local craft stalls offering affordable gifts and beautifully handmade items.
With something for all ages, the event will be suitable for both children and parents looking to enjoy a creative and community-focused morning.
Visitors will also have the chance to meet two friendly and adorable donkeys – a special attraction that is sure to bring smiles to younger guests and animal lovers alike.
“We’re looking forward to welcoming families into the library for a fun and memorable event,” said Ruth Garner, library and information assistant at St Austell Town Council.
“It’s a wonderful opportunity to celebrate local creativity and provide something special for children and families.”
The Spring Craft Fayre is designed as a family-friendly event, encouraging the local community to come together, support local makers, and enjoy a relaxed and enjoyable morning.
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