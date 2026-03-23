COMMUNITY stalwarts from Torpoint and the Rame Peninsula have been recognised for their efforts supporting the 2025 Poppy Appeal.
The Royal British Legion hosted its annual Certificates of Appreciation evening at The Comrades Club, celebrating the dedication of local clubs, groups and organisations who contributed their time during November’s fundraising fortnight.
Chairman and Poppy Appeal organiser John Tivnan praised the community’s commitment, revealing this year’s collections saw a significant increase on the previous year.
Awards were presented by Vice Chairman Rosemary Southworth, who thanked those taking part for their continued support.
The event highlighted the strength of community spirit across Torpoint and the Rame Peninsula, with volunteers once again playing a vital role in the success of the annual appeal.
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