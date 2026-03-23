COMMUNITY stalwarts from Torpoint and the Rame Peninsula have been recognised for their efforts supporting the 2025 Poppy Appeal.

The Royal British Legion hosted its annual Certificates of Appreciation evening at The Comrades Club, celebrating the dedication of local clubs, groups and organisations who contributed their time during November’s fundraising fortnight.

Representatives from the many local clubs, groups and organisations who contributed their time during November’s fundraising fortnight
Representatives from the many local clubs, groups and organisations who contributed their time during November’s fundraising fortnight (Andy Campfield)

Chairman and Poppy Appeal organiser John Tivnan praised the community’s commitment, revealing this year’s collections saw a significant increase on the previous year.

Groups from across Torpoint and the Rame Peninsula played their part in a hugely successful poppy appeal in 2025
Groups from across Torpoint and the Rame Peninsula played their part in a hugely successful poppy appeal in 2025 (Andy Campfield)

Awards were presented by Vice Chairman Rosemary Southworth, who thanked those taking part for their continued support.

The event highlighted the strength of community spirit across Torpoint and the Rame Peninsula, with volunteers once again playing a vital role in the success of the annual appeal.

Organisers of the poppy appeal in Torpoint praised the community’s commitment, revealing this year’s collections saw a significant increase on the previous year
Organisers of the poppy appeal in Torpoint praised the community’s commitment, revealing this year’s collections saw a significant increase on the previous year (Andy Campfield)
Youngsters from 2nd Torpoint Scouts are presented with their certificate by RBL Vice Chairman Rosemary Southworth
Youngsters from 2nd Torpoint Scouts are presented with their certificate by RBL Vice Chairman Rosemary Southworth (Andy Campfield)
All smiles as the certificate of appreciation is handed over
All smiles as the certificate of appreciation is handed over at the Comrades Club (Andy Campfield)