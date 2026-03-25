RESIDENTS are being encouraged to support local picks during the UK's largest mass-action environmental campaign.
Cornwall Council is working in partnership with Clean Cornwall to support people that take part in the Great British Spring Clean, which is being held until Sunday, March 29.
The initiative led by Keep Britain Tidy encourages individuals, groups, and schools to pledge to pick bags of litter, aiming to clean up local streets, parks, and beaches while boosting community pride.
More than 5,300 people registered to join a litter pick on the Clean Cornwall website in 2024, and volunteers collected an estimated 45 tonnes, 4,800 bags, of litter from across the Duchy throughout the year.
A council spokesperson said: “With the Great British Spring Clean 2026 now underway, it’s the perfect time to do your bit and support a litter pick in your area, or organise your own.
“Register your litter pick five working days before the event and Cornwall Council can provide litter-pickers and high-vis jackets.
“Clean Cornwall can promote the event on its website so more volunteers can join in. The council will also arrange to collect the waste picked from public land and provide public liability insurance.”
Councillor Loic Rich, Cabinet Member with responsibility for environment and climate change at Cornwall Council, added: “The Great British Spring Clean is the perfect time to roll up your sleeves and give something back to your local community.
“Litter harms wildlife and blights our beautiful beaches and countryside. I’d like to thank everyone who is supporting this year’s Spring Clean and all the amazing volunteers that help keep Cornwall clean throughout the year.”
Emily Cantrill, project lead at Clean Cornwall, said: “Clean Cornwall is really pleased to be supporting the Great British Spring Clean again this year. It’s a fantastic opportunity to shine a light on the incredible work that litter-picking volunteers carry out across Cornwall all year round.
“We’ve already had 46 groups register their Spring Clean litter picks, which shows just how much people care about protecting the places they live and love.”
People can see litter picks taking place near them or register their own on the Clean Cornwall website.
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