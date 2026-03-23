CORNWALL is set to get a boost for its young people with the launch of three new youth hubs in St Austell, Liskeard and Pool.
The hubs aim to support 16–24 year-olds who are currently not in education, employment or training (NEET) and receiving Universal Credit, providing a vital stepping stone into education, training, or work.
The project is a pilot partnership between Cornwall Council and the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), reflecting a renewed focus on helping disadvantaged young people overcome barriers to opportunity. The hubs are designed to offer coordinated support services under one roof, ranging from skills development and training to mental health support, housing advice, and employer engagement.
Participants will also gain access to practical pathways into employment, such as work experience placements and volunteering opportunities, helping them build confidence, experience, and employability skills. Cornwall Council expects all three hubs to be operational by the end of February, giving local young people access to essential support close to home.
Cllr Hilary Frank, Cabinet Member for Children, Schools and Families, said: “This project provides further evidence of the council’s commitment to supporting 16–24-year-olds who are NEET. As a pilot, it will help demonstrate the value of offering young people engagement support alongside targeted services such as mental health and housing support. By integrating these services, we are more likely to help young people move into sustained opportunities in education, training and employment.”
The hubs are part of a wider effort to strengthen youth support in Cornwall. The council has confirmed that the Youth Engagement Project (YEP) will continue funding until August 2026, extending beyond the UK Shared Prosperity Fund’s expiry in March.
Since its launch in 2023, YEP and its partners – including Pentreath, Plymouth Argyle Community Trust, Carefree, Pluss and Real Ideas – have supported more than 1,750 young people, providing one-to-one guidance, work experience, volunteering, and tailored support for young people with SEND and SEMH needs.
Michael Anderton, Youth Engagement Lead for Cornwall Council, added: "Continuing YEP shows our commitment to providing essential support to the young people who need it most. By building confidence, independence, and skills, we are giving them the best chance to move forward in life."
Locally, the new Liskeard hub has already won support from Anna Gelderd, MP for South East Cornwall, who said: “I’ve been to many schools and youth organisations across my constituency and spoken with hundreds of our young people about the issues that matter to them. Support to access education, employment and training is always something that comes up as our young people think about their futures.
“It is great a new youth hub will be opening its doors in Liskeard, helping disadvantaged young people to get the support that they need and take the right steps towards entering the workforce.”
With these hubs, Cornwall is investing directly in its young people, giving them the tools, guidance, and opportunities to thrive locally, whilst for towns like St Austell, Liskeard and Pool, it’s a significant step toward creating brighter futures for a generation of Cornish youngsters.
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