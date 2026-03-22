The Devon and Cornwall Rail Partnership scooped the Tourism and Leisure Award for its “More Time in Looe” project – a scheme that has helped transform travel to the popular seaside town.
Working with Great Western Railway, the partnership delivered timetable improvements on the Looe Valley line, cutting journey times from Plymouth by up to 20 minutes and improving connections at Liskeard.
The idea was sparked by a local hotelier, who highlighted how better rail links could benefit visitors. The result has been a major boost for tourism, with the line enjoying its busiest summer on record.
However, the project didn’t stop at faster trains. A coordinated marketing campaign helped promote both the improved service and Looe itself, showcasing the town’s beaches, businesses and attractions to a wider audience.
Visit Looe and Looe Town Council spokesperson, Tegan Bould, said: “The DCRP team has been an outstanding support to Visit Looe. As a very small team, the videos they have created have been a huge win for us: high quality, informative and extremely well received. The content brilliantly showcases the railway links while also promoting Looe as a destination.
“By highlighting local attractions and involving businesses, the team has not only raised the profile of the area but also helped to support and strengthen the local economy.”
Winners of the top prizes at the Derby Arena included the Devon & Cornwall Rail Partnership (DCRP), who scooped the Tourism & Leisure Award; Gloucestershire & Oxfordshire CRP (GOCRP) for Involving Children and Young People; plus the South East Communities Rail Partnership (SCRP), who also won for Empowering Diverse Groups, as well as claiming a special Railway 200 Legacy Award.
Judges reviewed more than 300 entries from across Britain, showcasing the extraordinary work taking place in towns, villages and cities to connect communities with their railways.
Community Rail Network chief executive Jools Townsend said: “Our Community Rail Awards are a national celebration of the remarkable partnerships and community led innovation taking place across Britain to strengthen the bond between railways and the communities they serve.
“This year’s winners show how community rail enriches local places, builds travel confidence, champions inclusion, and turns stations into catalysts for connection, opportunity and positive change.”
GWR managing director Mark Hopwood added: “We’re incredibly proud of the work our Community Rail Partnerships do. They continue to deliver a host of worthwhile projects and I was delighted to see them gain such deserved recognition at the 21st Community Rail Awards.
“They have great local knowledge and I know that they all work incredibly hard, as volunteers, inspiring sustainable improvements to their communities and the local economy.”
There was further success for Cornwall, with the Tamar Valley Blossom Festival – delivered by DCRP and the National Trust at Cotehele – securing second place in the Best Community Engagement Project category.
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