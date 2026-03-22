A MAJOR partnership aimed at getting people in Cornwall moving and raising vital funds for charity is returning for 2026.
Social enterprise GLL has once again teamed up with Diabetes UK to support two nationwide fitness challenges designed to boost activity levels and improve wellbeing.
For the third year running, the not-for-profit operator, which runs leisure centres under its Better brand, will promote the charity’s flagship Swim22 and One Million Step Challenge across its sites in Bude, Liskeard, Saltash, St Austell, Bodmin, Newquay, Truro, Helston and St Ives.
The initiative will also reach GLL’s 800,000 members nationwide, encouraging people to take part and support the cause. Participants will be offered discounted memberships, free training sessions and expert advice to help them complete the challenges.
Swim22 invites people to swim the equivalent distance from England to France over 12 weeks starting on March 22, while the One Million Step Challenge encourages participants to walk an average of 10,800 steps a day across three months from July. Shorter options are available for both.
James Curry, GLL’s Head of Service in Cornwall, said the partnership is about making healthy lifestyles more accessible. “We’re proud to support Diabetes UK again and help more people discover the benefits of getting active,” he said. “With millions at risk of developing type 2 diabetes, staying active and maintaining a healthy weight can make a real difference. These challenges make it fun and motivating to move more while supporting an important cause.”
According to Diabetes UK, 4.6 million people in the UK are now living with the condition – a record high – with serious complications including amputations, strokes and heart disease linked to the illness.
James Beeby, from Diabetes UK, said the collaboration would help inspire more people to get involved.
Funds raised will support research and provide care for those living with diabetes.
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