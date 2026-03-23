ST Austell and the Clay Country is serving as the location for a huge real-life game for the next six weeks.
More than 50 special sensors are being installed across the district for the Beat the Street game which will run from March 25 to May 6.
The game is being managed by Active Cornwall as part of the Let’s Go campaign and aims to encourage people to get moving.
A total of 54 Beat Box sensors are being installed in St Austell, Roche, Bugle, St Dennis, Foxhole and St Stephen.
Beat the Street, which has been played by millions elsewhere, is managed nationally by Intelligent Health and is being supported by several organisations in Cornwall including Cornwall Council, Healthy Cornwall, the Eden Project and St Austell Healthcare.
Beat the Street contactless cards are being distributed in schools and people in the wider community can pick up a card from a distribution point listed on the website at www.beatthestreet.me
Alternatively, players aged 13-plus can participate through a mobile app, which can be downloaded via Google Play or iOS App Store.
Teams or individual players walk, cycle or run between the Beat Boxes tapping the cards as they go. The further players travel, the more points they score.
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