PUBLIC notices cover a range of applications, ranging from licensing applications for liqueur or entertainment to planning applications, roadworks and other works. Their intention is to inform communities of the latest plans in their area and such applications are considered for approval or refusal by local authorities. Here are some of the latest applications submitted to Cornwall Council in South East Cornwall.
Diversion of footpath
CORNWALL Council has confirmed that it has diverted a public footpath in Linkinhorne.
The public notice stated: “The effect of the order as confirmed is to divert a length of Public Footpath number 32 in the Parish of Linkinhorne commencing at its junction with part of Public Footpath 32 Linkinhorne to be retained approximately 52 metres south-south-east of ‘Gemini’ at Ordnance Survey Grid Reference (OSGR) SX 29565/73977.
It will then continue in a generally north-north-westerly direction then north-north-easterly direction for a distance of 76 metres terminating at its junction with part of Public Footpath 32 Linkinhorne to be retained approximately 32 metres north-north-east of ‘Gemini’ at OSGR SX 29546/74038 to a revised line commencing at its junction with part of Public Footpath 32 Linkinhorne.
“This is to be retained approximately 52 metres south-south-east of ‘Gemini’ at OSGR SX 29565/73977 then continuing in a generally northernly direction then a north-north-westerly direction for 70 metres terminating at its junction with part of Public Footpath 32 Linkinhorne to be retained approximately 32 metres north-north-east of ‘Gemini’ at OSGR SX 29546/74038.”
A copy of the order and a map can be downloaded from the Cornwall Council website.
Roadworks
Cornwall Council has confirmed that Castle Hill in Lostwithiel will be closed between 9.30am and 3.30pm on April 15 in order to enable cabling works to take place.
Widegates: The road from the junction to the east of Coombe Farm to the junction to the north east of Wilton Cottage in Widegates is set for a lengthy closure.
Traffic will be prohibited from the roads between March 30 and April 10 between the hours of 7.30am and 5pm on weekdays.
This is to enable resurfacing works on the road to take place, and an alternative route will be signed on the site.
Pedestrian access to the properties will be maintained during the closure.
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