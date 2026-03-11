PUBLIC notices cover a range of applications, ranging from licensing applications for liqueur or entertainment to planning applications, roadworks and other works. Their intention is to inform communities of the latest plans in their area and such applications are considered for approval or refusal by local authorities. Here are some of the latest applications submitted to Cornwall Council in South East Cornwall.
Café seeks alcohol licence
A CAFÉ in Looe has submitted an application for an alcohol licence.
Rebecca Lillie has given notice that she has applied to Cornwall Council for the grant of a premises licence.
The application concerns Rosslyn Café, which is located in Lansallos, Looe, PL13 2PX.
The standard hours of the licensed activities would be on Wednesdays to Fridays between 10am and 4pm, and between 10am and 5pm on Saturday to Sunday.
However, there would also be a seasonal variation.
It would permit it to sell alcohol between 10am and 8pm on Mondays to Thursdays, and between 10am and 9pm on Fridays to Sundays in July.
In August, it would permit it to sell alcohol between 10am and 9pm.
Representations concerning this application must be made by March 25. More details can be found on the Public Notice Portal, using the postcode of the venue as the reference, namely PL13 2PX.
Bistro bids for booze
ANOTHER application has also been submitted seeking permission to grant a premises licence in the Looe area.
Pengelly’s Hospitality Limited, trading at High Tide is the applicant, with the venue concerned being Hot Gossip, Buller Street, Looe, PL13 1AR.
If granted, it would permit it to sell alcohol in the seafood bistro on Mondays to Saturdays between 12pm and 11pm, and Sundays between 12pm and 8pm.
The deadline to submit representations is March 24. More details can be found on the Public Notice Portal, using the postcode of the venue as the reference, namely PL13 1AR.
Firing at Tregantle Ranges
There will be day firing on March 28, March 29 and March 30.
In the latest public notice submitted as part of the Tregantle Range bylaws, the notification of the planned firing days has also indicated that there is presently no night firing scheduled.
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