St Ive: The road From Chapel Lane to Junction North of St Petrocs Church, St lve, will be closed between March 23 to March 27, 24 hours a day.
Widegates: The A387 Between the B3252 And Bake Lane, A387 Between Junction West of Bickham and Bake Lane and A387 Between Bake Lane and The A374, Widegates, will be closed between March 23 and April 2.
The prohibition is in place for multiple utilities works, specifically the following: paling, cabling, ducting, surfacing, water connections, electric connections, telecom and fibre connection works.
It will be in place between the hours of 9.30am and 4pm, weekends included.
The closure will be in place 24 hours a day, including weekends during the two periods and is necessary for footway improvement works.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.