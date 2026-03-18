CORNWALL Council’s cabinet has voted in favour of making a range of changes to car parking across the Duchy, including introducing tariffs at car parks which have previously been free to use, despite a scrutiny committee voting against the proposals earlier this month.
There was particular concern raised among a number of councillors at the introduction of what is likely to be a daily £5.50 charge at the Helston Fairground car park which has been free for over 40 years.
The proposal is for an initial free hour with charging then reflecting Cornwall Council’s Band C tariff – 50p for up to 30 minutes, £1.50 for one hour, £1.50 for two hours, £2 for three hours, £2.50 for four hours and £5.50 for all day (9 am to 6 pm). Other previously free car parks added to the new parking order will charge just £2 per day.
The car park is a key access point for the town’s boating lake, play park, neighbouring café and the popular walking route to Porthleven via the Penrose estate. A petition with 4,049 responses was received by the council in opposition to charging at the site.
Cllr Loveday Jenkin (Crowan, Sithney & Wendron, Mebyon Kernow) told a meeting of the Liberal Democrat / Independent cabinet today (Wednesday, March 18): “There are specific issues in relation to Helston Fairground car park. It has been singled out as having a Band C tariff rather than £2 a day parking and part of that is the recognition of how difficult it is to manage.
“The reason it is difficult to manage is because it’s basically a surface on a bog. It’s marshland, it’s wetland. We have to realise there is no easy way of resurfacing this in a much more manageable manner.”
She added: “You dig this up at your peril or do anything to work on it at your peril because you will find unintended consequences.
“Therefore the regrading of the site each year is probably the best management option. I think you’re being misled by the potential for income from that site.
“If you turn it into an income-generating site, you will have to improve the surface significantly. In 2015 it was quoted as £1m. It will be a lot more nowadays.
“I think there are other ways of looking at this site. It is an access to a rural site, primarily used by local residents. I don’t think free for one hour works because most people parking there are going to go for a walk and go down the Penrose estate, maybe stop at a café – they’re not going to be spending just one hour there.
“I would ask that you think about whether this one should be withdrawn from the traffic order.”
Cllr Rory Gow (Mullion & St Keverne, Liberal Democrats) reiterated the points made by Cllr Jenkin. “There are lots of proposals within this that I would absolutely support; changing Trengrouse Way in Helston from a short stay to a long stay I fully support.
“But the Helston Fairground is a red line for me.” He highlighted the benefits of social amenities close by for people like him who come into Helston from the Lizard Peninsula, such as the proposed Penrose trail.
“It is concerning. It is more likely to be £5.50 all day – I want to put that clarity on the record here. Even the police in Helston have stated that they have operational concerns with introducing charges at Fairground.
“They are concerned that it will displace traffic on to the main roads in Helston, which then could prevent access for them to attend emergencies within the town or indeed beyond the town, extending out to the Lizard Peninsula or Porthleven.
“I think we really need to give some weight to the strength of feeling from residents in Helston.”
He also asked for it to be withdrawn from the proposal, as did Cllr Mike Thomas (Helston North, Independent).
Cllr Thomas added: “I think the people of Helston feel very much like Arthur Dent felt in Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy when the truck was coming in to demolish his house.
“There are some people in Helston who do see that there is need for some investment in that car park, but the majority see it as a resource that has been well used and has been free for some 40-plus years.
“I’m of the opinion that it’s in the wrong zone. If it is going to be charged, I beg of you please don’t make it Zone 3.”
He said there was real potential to invest in the site, working with the National Trust, Helston Town Council and the “incredible” South Kerrier Alliance, to make it a real centre for Helston.
The council’s Lib Dem cabinet member for transport Cllr Dan Rogerson said the Fairground car park was “in a pretty awful state” which needed to be regraded “and that has a cost to it”.
He added that people have approached him saying it should remain free for people who are on lower incomes who work in Helston and park there all day. Others said that it’s for people who want to use the nearby park and trail for longer periods, while other people park there daily to walk their dog.
“I think we need to have a system that recognises all of that and so the free period should help it to use in the short-term. If people are using it longer than that, I’d suggest they’re not doing it every day.
“If people are parking there for work then we probably need to look at the products available to help them.”
Cllr Rogerson stated: “It is not necessarily an all or nothing situation, but this is where we are at the moment.”
Other councillors raised concerns about changes in their areas, including the introduction of winter charges at a number of car parks in Newquay.
Cabinet members voted in favour of introducing charges at Helston Fairground car park as well as all the other changes listed below.
Changes in the 2026 off street parking order
An increase of 3.8 per cent in all Cornwall Council chargeable car parks in line with inflation.
Moresk and Edward Street car parks in Truro becoming free after 4pm. However, all tariffs in Truro would be increased to offset the income lost by providing this.
The removal of the two-three hour tariff within all long stay car parks to promote longer stays within town centres, while also providing increased income.
The conversion of Tolcarne Road, Newquay, to a long stay car park, which will provide up to 80 additional spaces in the Narrowcliff area of Newquay.
The conversion of Trengrouse Way, Helston, to a long stay car park.
The conversion of Cattle Market, Liskeard, into a short stay car park.
The introduction of a motorhome prohibition at Commercial Road, Hayle.
The reduction of the JustPark Wallet minimum spend to £35.
Introduction of charges at the following free car parks
Fairground, Helston
Hamleys Corner, Par
Howells Bridge, Stratton
Scarletts Well, Bodmin
Viewing Point North, Widemouth
Thanckes Park, Torpoint
The following car parks will not now introduce charges and will remain free following consultation
Helland, Bodmin
Kit Hill, Callington
Pensilva
Poleys Bridge
St Andrews Pond, Par
Tideford
Wendfordbridge, Bodmin
Introduction of winter charges to the following car parks
Gyllyngvase, Falmouth
Readymoney, Fowey
The Beach, Seaton
Watergate Bay, Watergate
Wheal Leisure, Perranporth
Albany Road, Newquay
Dane Road, Newquay
Tregunnel, Newquay
Par Beach, Par
The following car parks have been removed from the winter charging proposal following consultation
Belmont Place, Newquay
Reppers Coombe, St Agnes
Introduction of the following car parks to the parking order
Ponsadane, Penzance
Gas Hill, Truro
Scarletts Well, Bodmin
Tuckingmill Pavillion, Camborne
The following car parks have been dropped from the parking order following consultation
St Andrews Pond, Par
Kit Hill, Callington
Wendfordbridge, Bodmin
Poley’s Bridge, Bodmin
Helland, Bodmin
Grogley Halt, Bodmin
Inclusion of motorhome charges in the following car parks
Link Road, Padstow
Watergate Bay
Trenwith, St Ives
Wheal Leisure, Perranporth
Main, Fowey
Marazion Station
Gyllyngvase coach park, Falmouth
Seaton Bridge
Cattle Market, Launceston
Victoria Square, Bodmin
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