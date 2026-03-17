A BUS operator at the centre of noise complaints from residents in Bodmin has stated it is committed to working with local stakeholders to resolve the issues related to noise.
Stagecoach South West has submitted a retrospective planning application seeking approval for its use of the rear of a former car showroom on Priory Road in the town.
Its use of the garage and adjoining land as a bus depot had led to noise complaints from residents on the adjoining Gilbert Road housing estate.
As part of the planning application, Stagecoach South West detailed its proposed remedies to mitigate the sound of noise, including acoustic sound solutions.
In response to the application, Cornwall Council’s Public Protection Noise and Odour Planning Consultations team stated: “It was our opinion that the noise from the premises was unreasonably affecting neighbouring properties to the extent that they were causing a statutory nuisance and a noise abatement notice was issued following an investigation.
“During this investigation noise monitoring equipment was used in conjunction with a very early morning visit. This did not confirm the conclusion reached in the applicant's acoustic report as it was causing an unreasonable disturbance to neighbours on a regular basis including impacts on sleep, which potentially could have health implications.
“As such it is our opinion that this is not the correct location for such business operations and a continued use would give rise to continued justified complaints and unreasonable impacts on neighbouring properties.”
In response to the complaints, a spokesperson for Stagecoach South West said that it was aware of the concerns raised by local residents and indicated that it was willing to engage constructively on the issue.
A spokesperson for Stagecoach South West said: “Stagecoach is aware of the concerns raised by local residents. Stagecoach is committed to engaging constructively with the relevant stakeholders while the matter is considered.”
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