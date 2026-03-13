MP Ben Maguire enjoyed a tour of the school and spoke with pupils and staff about the excellent and inclusive teaching and learning taking place. In particular, staff showcased how they adapt learning to meet the needs of all children, from nursery through to Year 6.
In Key Stage 2, the school has recently refitted its ‘calm area’ providing an enhanced, positive space for children to visit for a moment of calmness.
Mr Maguire also got the opportunity to visit the school’s fantastic outdoor learning area and see the ‘Nurture Tribe’ in full swing. Every week, the school runs Nurture Tribe sessions – come rain or shine – which focus on building resilience and supporting pupils’ mental health and wellbeing.
William, a Year 2 pupil, said: “I love going outside and building homes for animals.”
Kristian Buxton Dean, head teacher at St Breward Community Primary School, said: “It was fantastic to welcome Mr Maguire to our school so that he could see firsthand the inclusive teacher and learning we offer here, and how we strive to ensure each and every one of our pupils not only makes positive progress in the classroom but develops the wider skills they need to succeed.
“Our pupils spoke confidently and enthusiastically about how much they enjoy their time in school, particularly when they get the opportunity to go outside and explore our local environment. We look forward to continuing to offer our children enriching learning experiences that help them to develop into confident and curious young people.”
Mr Maguire said: “Wonderful visit to St Breward Community Primary School to see their ‘Nurture Tribe’, where children are given the opportunity to connect with nature, enhance their wellbeing, and learn a range of really practical outdoor skills at the same time!”
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