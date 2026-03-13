SCHOOLCHILDREN across South East Cornwall have been learning how to stay safe online thanks to a series of engaging visits from one of Liskeard’s police community support officers.
Over the past week, PCSO Bex Steed has been out and about in local classrooms, speaking with pupils about internet safety while also giving them an insight into modern policing.
Her first stops were St Neot Primary School and Upton Cross Primary School, where pupils took part in interactive discussions about how they use the internet and how to protect themselves online.
During the sessions, PCSO Steed spoke about the importance of safeguarding personal information and understanding the age limits attached to many popular social media apps. While the internet offers huge opportunities for learning and connection, she explained that young users must know how to spot potential dangers.
Pupils were warned about clicking on pop-up messages that may not be what they claim to be, and which can sometimes lead to inappropriate content. They also discussed the risks of chat rooms and online messaging with strangers, highlighting how people online may use fake profiles or photos.
Crucially, children were encouraged to speak to a trusted adult if they ever encounter something online that makes them feel uncomfortable or unsafe.
The visits quickly turned into lively conversations, with pupils sharing how they use the internet in their daily lives and asking thoughtful questions about staying safe.
At Upton Cross Primary School, pupils were also keen to learn more about policing as a career. They asked PCSO Steed about what her role involves, what a typical working day looks like, how many officers work at Liskeard, and what steps someone would need to take to join the police.
Meanwhile, a separate visit to Carbeile Junior School offered pupils a chance to explore the topic of crime and punishment from a modern perspective.
The school is currently studying how justice has been carried out through history and invited PCSO Steed in to explain how policing works today.
The afternoon session saw pupils dive into discussions about how officers detain and arrest suspects, what happens once someone is taken into custody, and how police regain control in challenging situations to keep everyone safe.
The children’s curiosity led to a wide range of questions and conversations, with pupils sharing their own ideas about fairness, justice and the role of police in the community.
One particularly enthusiastic pupil decided to take things a step further. As part of a homework project, she arranged to interview PCSO Steed at Liskeard Police Station.
Armed with a list of questions, the student asked about PCSO Steed’s journey into policing, what her day-to-day role involves and what she enjoys most about the job.
The visit ended with a practical activity, as the pupil created a fingerprint certificate and even took PCSO Steed’s fingerprint herself – after also trying on a piece of police body armour.
For the young interviewer, it was a memorable experience – and perhaps the first step towards a future career in policing.
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