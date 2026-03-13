PUPILS have planted trees in the grounds of their school in an initiative backed by Forest for Cornwall.
Children at Charlestown Primary School planted the trees, including wild cherry, rowan and hazel, helped by staff and chair of governors Cornwall councillor James Mustoe.
Headteacher Katie Lee-Elkins said: “We were delighted to plant six beautiful new trees around our school grounds, kindly donated by Janine Sargent from Forest for Cornwall.
“It was also lovely to be joined by our chair of governors, James Mustoe, who first sparked the link with Forest for Cornwall that made this donation possible.”
Cllr Mustoe said: “I was delighted to help Mrs Lee-Elkins and her brilliant team, along with some incredibly enthusiastic and hardworking students, plant the trees.”
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