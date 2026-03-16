Torpoint and Rame Peninsula Lions Club
The donation will help fund upgraded pitch lighting and a switch to energy-efficient LED systems. The club has already raised 70 per cent of the total cost but still needs £10,000 to hit its target.
Also, a chevron was presented to Lion David Rosson in recognition of his many years of outstanding service to the Lion community, while also in attendance was Torpoint mayor Cllr Julie Martin and her husband and consort Andy.
Arts Society at Liskeard Public Hall
THE next Arts Society Discovery Day will be held at Liskeard Public Hall on Monday, March 23, from 10am-3.15pm.
In When England had scarcely begun: Sutton Hoo and the Lindisfarne Gospels, Cornish-born expert Mark Cottle will delve into the outstanding cultural achievements of 7th century England. The Discovery Day will cost £34.50 and include coffee on arrival and coffee and cake at break time. Participants will also receive a course file with handouts, including a reading list. Guests are welcome to book by March 15 — contact Mary Utton, 01579 345140, 07731 380715, [email protected]
The next talk is on April 7. Arts Society Liskeard talk on The Century of Gold: Spanish Arts in the age of Velazquez by expert speaker Isabelle Kent.7.30pm at Liskeard Public Hall on 7 April. Guests welcome — tickets at the door.
For further information about Arts Society Liskeard visit www.liskeardartssociety.org.uk
Liskeard Constitutional Club
By order of the officers and committee all are invited to attend the Liskeard Constitutional Club’s annual general meeting on March 24, from 7.30pm.
St Pinnock’s church services
ON March 20 in Connon Methodist Church, St Pinnock, will be Food for Thought, meeting at 9.30am.
March 21 will be a coffee morning at 10.30am with a big bric a brac stall and bacon baps. Then on March 22, the Sunday service will be with Helen Burk at 10am.
Linkinhorne community news
CHURCH services in St Melor's, Linkinhorne: Mondays weekly - morning prayer at 10am; Sunday, March 22 - morning prayer at 11am.
St Paul's, Upton Cross: Sunday, March 22 - Meet & Eat Breakfast at the Cross Link Centre at 10am.
Cornwall Heritage Trust — Grace Kennard reports that in January this Trust has taken over ownership of Houseman's Engine House in Minions. The site has been transferred to the charity from Cornwall Council. Due to the closure of Linkinhorne Parish Hall a Consultation Day was held at Darite Village Hall on March 3.
A second consultation will take place later this year within Linkinhorne Parish. In 2024, the charity undertook a project in conjunction with Cornwall Council to establish solutions to issues with the building, which could potentially result in the reopening of this invaluable community space and visitor attraction.
It will be a time with local people present when new ideas and suggestions for the future of the site, as well as information on its history and place in the local community. We are working closely with the parish council, also other stake holders throughout this process. Watch this space!
Upcoming services at St Veep Church
St Veep Church, Lostwithiel, invites the community to join us for two special services as we journey through Lent towards Easter.
Sunday, March 22 – Eucharist at 11am. Parishioners gather for a traditional eucharist service, offering a moment of peace, prayer, and reflection in the heart of our parish. All are welcome, whether regular worshippers or those simply seeking a quiet space in a busy world.
Easter Sunday, April 5 – Festival Eucharist at 11am. The joyful Festival Eucharist celebrates the hope and renewal of Easter Day. This uplifting service is a highlight of the church year, bringing together friends, families, and visitors to share in the good news of the resurrection.
Following both services, refreshments will be served — coffee, cake, and the chance to enjoy good company in our beautiful church setting.
St Ive Lent Lunches
The United Lent Lunches will be held at St Ive Parish Church, on Friday, March 20 and 27. Starting at noon till 1.30pm.
Come along and try the sample of homemade soups. All are welcome.
The United morning service, will be held on Sunday, March 22, starting at 10.30am.
This will be led by Rev Stuart Reed, with Holy Communion. At St Ive Village Hall. Tea/coffee will be served following the service. All are welcome.
Pensilva Women’s Institute meeting
A WARM welcome was extended to members and three guests in eager anticipation of a wonderful evening filled with chocolate.
Once the business had been dealt with and birthday cards and posies had been given to members who had birthdays this month, it was over to Natalie and Abi from M2 Catering who proceeded to show us how to make mouth-watering Florentines and triple chocolate tian.
The members were avidly watching every step of the recipe to get tips for making the delicious dishes themselves. Plenty of chocolate was involved with Natalie telling us which makes to use (and which not to use).
At the end of the evening there were enough tasty morsels for everybody to try and there were even a few left to take home, maybe for a lucky husband!
Competitions winners were: Flower of the month: 1st Frances Tucker, 2nd Irene Elliott, 3rd Cherry Woodhouse. Three chocolate brownies: 1st Pauline Caffery, 2nd Verna Dawe.
Next meeting Wednesday, April 8, 7.15pm in Millennium House when Paul Ford from Cornwall Air Ambulance will be telling us all about the service. Competitions will be Flower of the month and a helicopter, any medium.
Members look forward to meeting any visitors who will be made most welcome.
St Cleer on a Sunday
THE members of Cleerway Community Church meet on Sunday in the Memorial Hall, Well Lane, St Cleer PL14 5EA.
Breakfast is available from 9.45am and includes cooked breakfast, croissants, toast or a choice of fruit while getting to know each other before the cafe style worship begins at 10.30am for approximately an hour.
Everyone is welcome.
Bodmin Town Council joins 'Safer Places Network'
A TOWN Council has been welcomed as the latest member of a ‘safe places network’.
Bodmin Town Council has signed up to the scheme, and was welcomed after a visit by Francesca from the CHAMPs team, a team of people with learning disabilities and/or autistic people who work with Healthy Cornwall.
It means that it is now part of the national network that offers registered safe places that have agreed to offer help and support to people with learning difficulties if they are anxious, scared or believes they might be risk.
The Community Services Team are there to welcome and support all. Open Monday to Saturday from 9am until 4pm.
West Dartmoor u3a
On Monday, March 2, 11 members of the Explorers weekly walking group went on a fairly gentle walk around the perimeter of Kit Hill, about three to four miles, led by Valerie Blair. Much of the time we walked in gentle mizzle, in true Cornish fashion.
This was an interesting route starting at the lower car park and walking clockwise with a gradual ascent up towards the top. We noted the chimney stacks of the South Kit Hill Mine and the Summit Stack, the chief mining products of Kit Hill in days gone by being tin, copper, arsenic and wolfram. We peered over the incline railway which was used for taking ores and granite down to meet the railway which ran from Kelly Bray to Gunnislake and on to Plymouth.
From here, we went into the quarry for lunch, enjoying the tranquillity of the surroundings and reflecting how different it would have been in its heyday. The high quality granite was used for sea defences in Plymouth, London and as far away as Singapore.
Valerie talked to us about the people who had lived and worked locally and how after the mining finished Kit Hill became a venue for leisure activities. There are public footpaths leading up to the summit from Callington and Kelly Bray as well as the vehicle track to the top.
The Kit Hill Country Park was donated to the people of Cornwall in 1985 to mark the birth of Prince William by his father, the then Duke of Cornwall (Prince Charles, now the King) and is now managed by Cornwall Council.
Find out more about West Dartmoor U3A at this link: www.westdartmooru3a.org.uk; or contact the membership secretary (01822 616644). The group is for all people who are not in full-time work who want to learn and develop in later life.
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