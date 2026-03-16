This was an interesting route starting at the lower car park and walking clockwise with a gradual ascent up towards the top. We noted the chimney stacks of the South Kit Hill Mine and the Summit Stack, the chief mining products of Kit Hill in days gone by being tin, copper, arsenic and wolfram. We peered over the incline railway which was used for taking ores and granite down to meet the railway which ran from Kelly Bray to Gunnislake and on to Plymouth.