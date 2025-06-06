IMPROVED minor injury unit (MIU) facilities have been created at St Austell Community Hospital.
The new-look unit has more open spaces with a larger waiting area that can seat up to 30 people. There are two bays, which can take up to four beds at a time, and three treatment rooms.
Margaret West, the matron at the hospital, said of the new facilities: “This is fantastic. It is something I have dreamed of for many years – to be able to relocate our very small and cramped MIU to a better place. This is such a boost for us, for our patients and the team.
“The unit has such a calming influence. It feels calm. There’s space. It’s light. It’s airy and we have lots of new equipment.
“We have three treatment rooms. We could do our plastering in there. And if somebody needs something more private than an open bay, then we’ve got that space. We can see children separately, and we have a separate triage room.
“The waiting area designated to the MIU is a huge bonus to us.”
Margaret believes the unit is an excellent step towards how urgent treatment centres could look in the future.
She continued: “If we want to develop – we are looking at urgent treatment centres for the future – that’s something you could accommodate somewhere like here. We’ve got the space and we’ve got the facilities within that space.”
The revamped unit features a large picture of the harbourside village of Mevagissey in the reception area. This large image aims to make people feel welcome when they arrive and comfortable.
Margaret added that the completion of the new-look unit had been a real team effort. Working together and planning ahead also meant that there was minimal disruption during the transition, she said.
