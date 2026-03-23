LOOE’S young people are stepping into the spotlight to celebrate their town’s real identity – away from the TV cameras of the BBC’s Beyond Paradise.
While The Sardine Factory has been transformed into fictional restaurant “Martha’s Kitchen” for the hit series, pupils from Looe Community Academy are telling their own story of the harbour through a new creative project.
On Tuesday, March 31, Creative Looe CIC and the school will host an exclusive launch for Flavours of Looe: An Illustrated Community Cookbook – a project placing local voices, talent and heritage firmly centre stage.
Described as a “declaration of identity”, the cookbook brings together recipes from across the community in what organisers call a “democratic” format. Contributions from students sit side-by-side with well-known names, including broadcaster Richard Madeley, giving equal weight to every dish.
One of the book’s biggest talking points remains under wraps, a mystery recipe contributed by a member of the Royal Family, which will be unveiled at the launch event.
However, the project goes beyond food. The launch will also showcase plans for “The Heartbeat Shoal”, an ambitious public art installation made up of 500 glazed ceramic fish created by local students.
If approved, the mural will become a permanent feature in Looe harbour, celebrating the town’s deep-rooted connection to the sea and fishing industry.
Helen Markes, Director of Creative Looe, said the initiative is about more than just creativity.
“This isn’t just a book, it’s a heartbeat,” she said. “We are helping to train the next generation of chefs, artists and storytellers to lead this town into the future by honouring its past.”
The project aims to highlight the “salt, grit and talent” of the real Looe, giving young people a platform to reclaim their town’s story and share it with a wider audience.
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