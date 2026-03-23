A BAR and restaurant wrecked by fire two years ago has reopened near St Austell and is looking forward to a positive future.
The Kingswood Bar and Restaurant at London Apprentice, owned by Tom and Nicki Bradbury, reopened earlier than planned on Friday, March 20.
The owners said: “After a long few months behind the scenes, we couldn’t wait any longer! We had a really positive first weekend. It’s great to get the team back together after two years and it was lovely to see so many locals.”
The owners said they are trying not to dwell too much on the huge impact of the fire but, instead, to focus on the positives of a new beginning for the venue which also features guest accommodation.
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