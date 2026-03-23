BRIDGE players from around the South West have helped to raise £3,870 for Children’s Hospice South West (CHSW) which runs the Little Harbour Hospice in St Austell.
A bridge day saw 100 players from various locations including Liskeard, Plymouth and Okehampton gathering together.
The day, held at Bridestowe Village Hall in Devon raised £1,935, and an attendee later donated a matching £1,935 anonymously. The event was organised by Joe Pitt and attendees enjoyed an expert-led session from Andrew Robson, one of the world’s most renowned bridge teachers.
CHSW supports babies, children and young people with life limiting conditions and their families, providing hospice care and professional family support services. Little Harbour provides care to over 130 families across Cornwall and Plymouth.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.