A NATIONAL Lottery grant of £3.3-million is enabling Cornwall Wildlife Trust to carry forward its largest and most ambitious nature recovery project to date.
The £5-million Tor to Shore initiative aims to bring wildlife back at scale, connecting land and sea in the heart of Cornwall.
From the heights of the Helman Tor nature reserve, through the Par River catchment and into the waters of St Austell Bay, the project will link various habitats, creating a more connected home for nature and communities.
Gwen Maggs, Tor to Shore project manager at Cornwall Wildlife Trust said: “Few projects aim to connect land, sea and communities in such a joined-up way, making Tor to Shore incredibly special. The project will be a national example of catchment-scale nature recovery, showing how environmental action, community involvement and long-term investment can transform the places we live and enable nature to thrive. We really can’t say enough what an amazing moment this is for nature in Cornwall.”
The wildlife trust will work with farmers, landowners, fishers, businesses and communities to help nature recover across an entire catchment. Innovative rewilding approaches, nature-friendly farming and sustainable marine practices will all play a part.
Work will include rewilding across the nationally-important Helman Tor nature reserve through the introduction of cattle, pigs, ponies and more beavers. It will also involve woodland and wildflower meadow creation, improving water quality in the Par River catchment by facilitating nature-friendly farming, and working with marine businesses and communities in St Austell Bay, home to one of the UK’s largest seagrass meadows and extensive maerl beds.
Tor to Shore has been co-designed with local communities and aims to help remove barriers to connecting with nature, whilst training citizen scientists and empowering people to take action for wildlife. This will be supported by the creation of a new community hub at Helman Tor, providing an inclusive space for groups, children and the community to access nature.
Stuart McLeod, of the National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: “Thanks to National Lottery players, we’re delighted to support Tor to Shore, a truly trailblazing project that shows what’s possible when communities, partners and landowners come together for nature. This project stands out not only for its scale but for its bold vision to connect landscapes and seascapes in a way that will benefit wildlife and people for generations to come.
“Cornwall has remarkable natural heritage and projects like Tor to Shore demonstrate how long-term investment and partnership can drive meaningful change. We’re incredibly proud to support Cornwall Wildlife Trust in bringing this vision to life, creating a lasting legacy that will be a fantastic example of large-scale nature recovery.”
The grant follows a successful development year, during which the wildlife trust worked closely with local communities, farmers, fishers, businesses and organisations to shape plans and begin introducing some of the approaches that will guide delivery over the next five years.
The wildlife trust is now inviting more businesses to join the journey and help restore wildlife from tor to shore.
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