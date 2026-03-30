YOUNG musicians from St Austell are celebrating after winning a national title.
St Austell Youth Band triumphed in the challenge section of the National Youth Brass Band Championships of Great Britain held in Birmingham.
The challenge section, newly introduced at the championships this year, bridges the gap between entry-level competition and the elite championship section.
Musical director Anna Minear said: “I’m extremely proud of all the young people. The hard work has really paid off. Thanks to all the parents for transporting the young people around and encouraging them to practise. I’m delighted with how they performed and the icing on the cake is to go home as champions.”
Chairman of the St Austell Town Band organisation Ben Minear said: “Having played in the youth band myself 30 years ago, it’s an honour to lead an organisation with such a promising youth programme and hugely talented young players. Along with Anna, their inspirational musical director, they are a credit to themselves, their parents, the band and all Cornwall.”
A town band spokesperson said: “The youth band’s performance won favour with both the audience and adjudicators. They opened their set with a powerful statement by playing the dramatic Toccata in D minor, followed by a stunning rendition of the tender euphonium solo In Christ Alone by their principal euphonium soloist Neythen Powell-Jones. Their closing item was one of the set test pieces, where the band paid tribute to famous Cornish composer Goff Richards by playing his popular piece Doyen.
“The results ceremony saw St Austell Youth Band announced as the inaugural winners of the challenge section, adding a national title to their regional victories at Bugle and Torquay.
“The band will be returning to the contest arena in June to defend their youth section title at the 100th anniversary of the West of England Bandsmen’s Festival.”
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