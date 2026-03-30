CHRISTIANS in the St Austell area will be marking Good Friday (April 3) with an annual walk of witness in the town centre.
Gareth Bray, the chair of Christians Together in St Austell, said: “Christians Together in St Austell will, once again, be holding a walk of witness in the town on Good Friday.
“Starting at 10.30am at Holy Trinity’s new piazza, the walk will then proceed along Fore Street, making two stops, before culminating at a service in Aylmer Square.
“Each stop will be led by a different church group with a reading, prayer and hymn, with the service led by church leaders from the various denominations in the town.
“The walk of witness attracted more than 300 people last year.”
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