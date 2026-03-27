St Austell Brewery was named Best Managed Pub Company (two–50 sites) and Best Sustainable Pub Company at the 2026 Publican Awards.
Representatives from the company were congratulated on their achievements at the awards by celebrity Rylan Clark.
The successes mark the third consecutive year the brewery has been recognised at the awards, following wins for Best Brewing Pub Company in 2025 and Best Accommodation Operator in 2024.
Chief executive Kevin Georgel said: “Winning both Best Managed Pub Company and Best Sustainable Pub Company is an incredible honour. These awards reflect the hard work, passion and talent of our teams right across the business – from our pubs to our breweries and drinks wholesale operations.
“Our managed pubs are where everything we do comes to life – our fantastic beers, delicious food and the brilliant people who deliver memorable experiences for our guests every single day. To receive such significant industry recognition in our 175th anniversary year feels particularly fitting. I couldn’t be prouder of our teams.”
Sustainability manager Emily Coon said: “Taking home the award for Sustainable Pub Company is a meaningful moment for us. Our pubs across the South West – and teams throughout the business – have shown such passion over the past year, bringing our strategy to life within their day-to-day roles and helping drive us forward.
“This award reflects that companywide commitment as we continue to embed sustainability into our operations. There is still much more to achieve, but this recognition is a powerful motivator as we continue our journey towards delivering even greater impact in the years ahead.”
Meanwhile, at the Transform Europe Awards, which recognise excellence in brand strategy, St Austell Brewery picked up accolades for its first major rebrand in over 70 years.
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