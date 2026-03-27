A STAR of the children’s book world has been announced as a new patron of the St Austell Festival of Children’s Literature.
Author and illustrator Laura Ellen Anderson has accepted the role and will work closely with the festival’s team and fellow patron AF Steadman to champion its vision of “making a difference to young lives through the power of reading”.
Laura is the author and illustrator of best-selling and award-winning series including Amelia Fang, Marnie Midnight and Rainbow Grey.
She said: “I am absolutely delighted to be a patron of the St Austell Festival of Children’s Literature alongside the wonderful AF Steadman. Encouraging children to embark upon the magic of reading for pleasure has never been more vital, especially during this National Year of Reading.
“Discovering the wonders of stories is at the heart of this festival, offering affordable opportunities for children to watch, listen and be inspired by an amazing variety of children’s authors and illustrators.
“I’m thrilled to be part of something that puts stories at the centre of its vision. I can’t wait to spread the joy and magic of reading and creativity; to let imaginations run wild and bring people together through the power of stories.”
The festival will welcome more than 25 children’s authors and illustrators to St Austell on Friday, June 12, for the schools day and Saturday, June 13, for the family day.
Each event costs £1 to attend, making it more accessible to those who want to experience an author event or illustrator workshop. The events will be held at venues across the town, including the White River complex, St Austell Library and pop-up locations.
The programme is available to view online and tickets will be on sale in mid-April –www.staustellfestivalofchildrensliterature.com
Festival director Amy Enever said: “We are extremely grateful Laura Ellen Anderson has agreed to be a patron of our festival. Her imaginative worlds and unforgettable characters delight readers of all ages.
“Her appearance at last’s year’s festival on both the school and family days is remembered with gratitude and fondness, and the time, energy and encouragement she gives to young readers is truly inspiring.
“We look forward to working together to continue nurturing a love of reading for pleasure and connecting children with the authors and illustrators who spark children’s imaginations.”
In her first act as a patron, Laura will launch a drawing challenge inviting young artists to design a magical creature for their own story. These entries will be exhibited across the festival, with winners receiving a bespoke illustration of their creature created by Laura and a collection of Laura’s books.
Laura has also recorded an introductory video in which she reflects on her love of reading, highlights the festival’s mission and encourages local children, families, and schools to participate in the events ahead.
Last year, Farshore launched The Land of Laura Ellen Anderson – www.landoflaura.co.uk – where readers can explore the worlds the author has created.
Laura lives in Brighton and enjoys stamp collecting, making 3D models, creating fan art and baking.
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