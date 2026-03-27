CROWDS lined the streets in the centre of St Austell as King Charles and Queen Camilla visited the town.
St Austell Town Band entertained the crowds before the royal couple arrived and went into Holy Trinity Church and then the Market House.
The King and Queen greeted various groups and organisations in the church, before meeting St Austell mayor Cllr Colin Hamilton and going to the Market House to meet more groups and hear about town centre revitalisation plans.
After this the royal couple undertook a short walkabout greeting members of the crowd before leaving by car.
Town clerk David Pooley said: “It was a tremendous day and fantastic to see so many people out to support the Royal family.”
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