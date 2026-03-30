AN e-motorbike being ridden on the pavement and an illegally-modified e-bike that could reach speeds of up to 35mph have been seized by police officers in St Austell.
The seizures form part of the police’s ongoing response to community concerns in the town around e-scooters, e-bikes and e-motorbikes being ridden in a dangerous and unlawful manner.
Sergeant Martin Easter, from the St Austell neighbourhood policing team, said: “We don’t get joy from seizing these expensive bits of kit off people, but when the safety of other road users and pedestrians, or even the riders themselves, is at risk, it’s important that we take action to protect the public.
“The e-motorbike was seized after we ran a plain clothes operation to identify riders using e-modes of transport unsafely or illegally. These vehicles can reach speeds up to 60 mph, so using them on foot or cycle paths poses a real risk of serious injury.
“The e-bike was seized after a PCSO on patrol in the town spotted an illegal motor fitted to the bike, held together with bright yellow tape. This modification meant it could reach speeds of up to 35mph.
“Our goal is to keep everyone safe in our communities. Our team will continue to educate people around how to use these vehicles safely and in line with the law, and carry out pro-active work like this to target those who actively choose to break it.”
The police say that the majority of people continue to ride their e-bikes and e-motorbikes safely; it’s the minority who have made illegal modifications or use them carelessly that action is being taken against.
The law states e-bikes cannot be ridden on pavements and must only be ridden on cycle paths or anywhere else pedal bikes are allowed. E-motorbikes must only be ridden on the road with a valid driving licence and insurance.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.