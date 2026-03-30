POLICE in Torpoint are appealing for information after they were called at around 10.35pm on Saturday (March 28) to reports of a man found injured in Harvey Street.
The ambulance service also attended and took the man to hospital with life-threatening injuries, while a scene guard was put in place. This has since been released.
Enquiries, however, are ongoing but, at this time, it is not believed anybody else was involved in the incident.
Officers are urging members of the public who may have seen anything suspicious in the Harvey Street area on the night of the incident to come forward, either by calling 101 or reporting information online, or anonymously via Crimestoppers as enquiries continue ongoing.
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