A MAJOR emergency response was triggered after following a road traffic collision involving a lorry and a car on the A38 at Saltash.
Police were called at 3.50pm on Wednesday (March 25) to the eastbound carriageway near the Saltash Tunnel, with ambulance crews, firefighters from Bodmin, Saltash and Camels Head, together with the air ambulance all sent to the scene.
The car driver, a man in his 50s, was cut free from the vehicle before being taken to Derriford Hospital. He is not thought to have suffered serious injuries.
The collision caused lengthy delays, with the A38 eastbound closed at Carkeel Roundabout until around 6pm. The westbound carriageway was shut briefly to allow the air ambulance to land before it was later stood down.
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