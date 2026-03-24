POLICE in Callington have stepped up patrols in the Inney Close and Coombe Road areas following reports from residents about problematic parking.
Last week, a team of officers, alongside the team from Callington Fire Station, carried out multiple patrols at different times of the day to monitor the situation. While no issues were observed during these visits, officers acknowledged their checks may not have coincided with the times when residents experience the problems.
Police are urging drivers to park considerately, taking care not to block driveways, obstruct pavements or dropped kerbs, or park too close to junctions where visibility is affected.
Residents are being encouraged to report any ongoing parking issues in the area as they happen by calling 101, so officers can assess and respond promptly.
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