“Once you’ve got a bit of autonomy as a kid, but you haven’t discovered going out and drinking, there's a real sweet spot where the cinema is Mecca. So, we would go to the Regal every Friday night. It was that time when cinema culture was so prevalent, you wouldn’t look up what film was playing and then decide whether to go to the cinema; you’d go to the cinema and then when you got there, you’d find out what film you’re going to see.