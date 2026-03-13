POLICE are stepping up patrols in St Austell in response to reports of nuisance motorbikes.
The town’s police said in an online post: “The neighbourhood team have recently received a number of reports of non-road-legal scrambler/pit bikes and e-motorbikes being ridden in an anti-social manner in the Stenalees and Boscoppa areas. This has included them being ridden on green spaces and play areas which are used by children.
“We have previously posted on the risks posed by motorcycles being ridden in an anti-social and dangerous manner.
“We are increasing our patrols and will deal with any identified offenders robustly including the seizure of motorcycles with the powers available to us under the Road Traffic Act 1988 and Police Reform Act 2002. We will prosecute offenders for Road Traffic Act offences committed on a road or public place.
“There is information to suggest that some of the riders are under the age of 16. If you are the parents or guardians of these riders, please ensure that there is not a repeat of this behaviour. We don’t want to be the ones knocking on your door telling you that your child has either been seriously injured or killed as a result of a collision.”
Meanwhile, the town council has highlighted the problem of e-bikes and motorbikes being ridden at the Meadows Park, near Bishop Bronescombe School, at Boscoppa.
The council said: “E-bikes are not permitted to enter the Meadows Park at any time and users of these bikes must stay on the designated path that runs next to the park.
“Motorbikes are not permitted in the Meadows Park or on the paths around the park. The police will not tolerate e-bikes or motorbikes causing damage or disturbance in the park.”
The council is urging people to report any e-bikes and motorbikes seen in the park to the police.
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