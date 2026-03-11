A DEVON and Cornwall police officer has helped shape new national guidance aimed at protecting historic shipwrecks off the region’s coastline – including dozens lying in Cornish waters.
Sergeant Julian Fry, the rural affairs officer and heritage crime lead for Devon and Cornwall Police, contributed his expertise to a new enforcement manual designed to help authorities tackle crime at protected wreck sites.
The Common Enforcement Manual for Heritage Crime at Sea, launched by Historic England in partnership with the University of Plymouth, provides law enforcement with clear guidance on spotting suspicious activity at sea and responding quickly when historic wrecks are at risk.
The issue is particularly relevant to Cornwall. Of the 57 nationally protected shipwrecks around England’s coastline, 21 lie off Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly – many of them centuries-old vessels resting on the seabed.
Monitoring these underwater sites is notoriously difficult, and while most divers follow strict rules, a small number have illegally removed artefacts or damaged historic wrecks.
“The new Common Enforcement Manual will be a game-changer,” said Sgt Fry. “It provides clear guidance that will help ensure our maritime heritage sites are properly protected.
“Preservation of nationally important heritage sites is essential and this pioneering manual which brings together into one place the knowledge, skills and experience of those involved with enforcement in the maritime heritage crime sector will help us to extend the protection for underwater heritage sites for years to come.”
He pointed to the wreck of HMS Coronation, which sank off Rame Head in 1691, as an example of the risks facing historic sites. The protected wreck was potentially damaged last year after lobster pots were discovered resting on the site.
The new guidance, which will be shared with police, coastguard, border force and other agencies, aims to ensure officers can quickly identify offences, secure evidence and safeguard Britain’s underwater heritage.
