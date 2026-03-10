SPRING has arrived in spectacular style at Cotehele, where thousands of daffodils have burst into bloom across the historic estate’s gardens and orchards.
The National Trust property, overlooking the Tamar Valley, is celebrating the height of its famous daffodil season with hundreds of heritage varieties turning the grounds into a sea of gold.
Visitors can see more than 300 different types of daffodil, including heirloom varieties dating back around 200 years. The blooms have become one of the most striking signs of spring in the Tamar Valley, drawing people from across Cornwall and Devon to the historic estate each year.
This season, the garden team has created a striking daffodil archway designed to frame one of the entrances to the Tudor house – giving visitors a colourful welcome and a perfect photo opportunity.
Rich Burrow, the National Trust’s Visitor Experience Manager for the Tamar Valley, said: “The garden team have really outdone themselves this year. This daffodil archway showcases both their creativity and the beauty of Cotehele’s collection. We hope visitors will come and take some unforgettable pictures beneath it.”
There will also be a trail of Cornish slates around the gardens highlighting the heirloom varieties and an art trail, encouraging families to take a closer look at the spring garden. Cotehele’s historic house will also be arrayed in splendour, with daffodil arrangements around the striking Tudor manor. Golden spring light is bringing the house, which has no electric lighting, back to life after a long winter of conservation.
In recent years, the gardeners and rangers have also added to the daffodil collection, having planted 1,000 ‘White Lion’ daffodils, to join the 5,000 ‘Fortune’ daffodils in rows in the Millennium Orchard on the banks of the River Tamar, which can be clearly seen when driving into Cotehele from St Dominick.
Dave Bouch, the National Trust’s Head Gardener for the Tamar Valley, said: “The daffodils are Cotehele’s crowning glory in spring. After a spectacular display of snowdrops and a surprisingly show-stopping crop of crocuses already, we’re expecting our daffodil collection to shine like gold.
“Daffodils are a really important part of the Valley’s industrial history. One hundred years ago, Narcissi that were picked in the Tamar Valley one day could be in the flower markets of Covent Garden just 12 hours later. It’s important that we celebrate and protect this heritage by continuing to care for our collections. Every visit to Cotehele helps us to do just that.”
The Daffodils at Cotehele celebration runs from March 14-16 from 10am to 5pm. Free for National Trust members. Normal admission applies.
