CORNWALL is due to get its fourth Waitrose outlet.
The upmarket store already has two shops in the Duchy, at Tregurra Park, Truro, and Tamar View, Saltash, with a third Little Waitrose outlet in the Shell Caradon garage at Trerulefoot.
Now the Welcome Break Group Limited has applied for a licence for the sale of alcohol at a Waitrose at Cornish Gateway Services at Victoria, near St Austell, on the A30.
The supermarket will join the likes of Greggs, Subway, Costa, McDonald’s, Rowe’s and Taco Bell at the biggest service station in Cornwall.
Representations have to be made about the licence application to Cornwall Council by Monday, March 16.
Other pending licensing applications include Ten Ten Coffee in Charlestown, which wants to sell alcohol, as does the Rocket Deli Store in Boscastle, Walkers Restaurant in St Austell (on the premises), St Teath Post Office, Die Happy Pizza Company in Falmouth and Carharrack Farm & Country Store.
Tesco has applied for a licence for the “sale by retail of alcohol and late night refreshment” at a new Tesco Express store at the former Pizza Hut building at Maiden Green, opposite Truro College.
Cornwall Air Ambulance Trust has also applied for an alcohol and live music licence for its Helifest event at Scorrier House and Estate.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.