SUEZ recycling and recovery UK has announced its continued sponsorship of the St Austell-based Kernow Artistic Swimming Club.
The ongoing partnership will help the club in its mission to compete at the prestigious Swim England Artistic Swimming Combo Cup in Sheffield next year.
The club is working to raise £10,000 to fund travel, accommodation, costumes, and essential equipment needed to compete at national level.
Many of the swimmers, who come from across Cornwall, train twice a week at St Austell Leisure Centre. Their routines combine athleticism, creativity, and teamwork, showcasing the unique artistry of the sport.
“Supporting our local communities is really important to us” said Craig Mouatt, Regional Manager at SUEZ.
“We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with Kernow Artistic Swimming Club for a second year and help them raise their profile as they work toward the national stage. Their dedication and passion are inspiring, and we’re proud to support local talent.”
To reach their fundraising goal, the club is hosting a series of community events including bake sales, tombolas, a duck race, ASDA collections, and a special gala performance.
Michelle Russell, committee member and treasurer, saud: “Having SUEZ with us for a second year brings us even closer to our dream of competing nationally. Our swimmers work extremely hard, and we’re excited to represent Cornwall with pride.”
