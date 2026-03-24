THE Eden Project will be offering families a special Easter egg hunt with a dragon‑themed egg trail across its gardens and Biomes this Easter.
Alongside the trail, visitors can enjoy creative craft workshops, a dragon museum and story‑inspired Easter activities.
With a little help from the Cornish Dragon Conservation Society – the renowned protectors of Cornwall’s dragons of legend and folklore – Eden is inviting young adventurers to become budding ‘Dragonologists’, hunting for decorative dragon eggs, uncovering curious artefacts and discovering a sprinkle of mythical magic throughout the site.
After completing their quest, explorers can create their own dragon‑inspired headpieces and explore The Cornish Dragon Museum - a family‑friendly exhibition featuring playful displays, artefacts and sketches inspired by dragon folklore.
Simon Townsend, Eden Project general manager, said: “Eden is all about creative exploration and inspiring families to discover the world around them together. This year’s Easter programme brings that spirit to life through a dragon‑themed trail and hands‑on activities that offer a fun, imaginative twist on a seasonal tradition. We hope all the budding Dragonologists have fun, and we look forward to seeing their dragon‑inspired creations.”
The Easter dragon experience also coincides with the opening of Eden’s new permanent play installation, the Giant Marble Runs.
Featuring more than 100 metres of interactive wooden tracks and playful games, visitors of all ages will be inspired to play in nature, following beautifully carved wooden marbles as they twist, turn and tumble on a journey through Eden’s sprawling gardens.
In addition, visitors to the world‑renowned global gardens this spring can enjoy the 28 acres of outdoor horticultural landscapes bursting into colour, with more than 130,000 spring bulbs in bloom – including Narcissus ‘Carlton’, Leucojum aestivum (Summer Snowflakes) and the beautiful lemon‑scented wild Tulipa sylvestris.
For more information and to pre‑book online for the best price, visit www.edenproject.com.
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