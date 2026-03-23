Launched in 2025, Operation Segregation set out to improve how waste is sorted, measured and reduced across the company’s managed pub estate. Working in partnership with Biffa, the brewery introduced colour-coded bins, improved signage and enhanced team training to make correct segregation easier. This has contributed to a 16 per cent drop in general waste and a 49 per cent reduction in total waste since 2023. Some pubs have also doubled their recycling rates.