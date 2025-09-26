Helen, who spearheaded the waste scheme across the managed pub estate and was instrumental in engaging pub teams, said: “This moment took me back to when I was eight years old, watching Blue Peter and being inspired by their green badge launch. That show sparked my passion for the environment. Fast forward to today, and I’m so proud to be part of a team that’s making a real impact. Thank you to Emily and everyone at St Austell Brewery - we’ve done something amazing together.”