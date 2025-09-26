A MAJOR company based in Cornwall has picked up a top national award for the way it handles its rubbish.
St Austell Brewery won the Excellence in Waste Management award at this year’s Green Awards UK.
The accolade recognises the impact of “Operation Segregation”, the company’s campaign which is changing the way its employees segregate and think about waste in its 45 managed pubs across the South West.
The business has adopted the scheme, from team training and colour-coded bins to food redistribution and smart data dashboards, to try to reduce general waste by 80 per cent by 2026 across its managed estate.
The ultimate goal is to reach zero waste by 2040. This means that no waste from the business will end up in landfill or incineration without energy recovery.
A spokesperson for the company said: “Sustainability has been embedded in the business for many years, earning St Austell Brewery the Queen’s Award for Sustainability in 2018.
“The company has continually evolved its approach and commitment to sustainability, which is now reflected in its first major rebrand, unveiled earlier this year.
“This rebrand not only introduced a bold new identity, but also marked the launch of its sustainability strategy, ‘Crafting a Brighter Future’. The new strategy is organised around three pillars: protecting places, celebrating partnerships and championing people.
“The Green Awards UK celebrate organisations across the country that are leading the way in environmental responsibility and sustainable innovation. These awards shine a spotlight on businesses, teams and individuals who are making a tangible impact through creative, forward-thinking approaches to sustainability.”
Emily Coon, sustainability manager, and Helen Sprason, managed pub area manager, headed to London for the ceremony, returning home to Cornwall with the award in hand.
Emily said: “This win shows that our sustainability strategy, Crafting a Brighter Future, is making a real difference – not just in theory, but in everyday actions. This is a big step towards our goal of zero waste by 2040, partnering and collaborating to reduce, recycle and reuse waste – and we’re just getting started.”
Helen, who spearheaded the waste scheme across the managed pub estate and was instrumental in engaging pub teams, said: “This moment took me back to when I was eight years old, watching Blue Peter and being inspired by their green badge launch. That show sparked my passion for the environment. Fast forward to today, and I’m so proud to be part of a team that’s making a real impact. Thank you to Emily and everyone at St Austell Brewery - we’ve done something amazing together.”
The business owns more than 160 pubs and inns across the Westcountry – including managed houses and tenancies.
It operates two breweries, in St Austell and Warmley, near Bath, as well as holding a minority share in the Harbour Brewing Company.
With a network of six distribution centres across the Westcountry - from St Columb Major to Wimborne - the company is a leading drinks wholesale company in the region.
