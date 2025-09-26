His advanced knowledge and skillset have benefitted thousands of patients over the past 18 years. He became one of the first to advance into becoming a specialist paramedic in critical care, identified the need for a 19-hour a day service, has played key roles in transferring to different models of aircraft and new air operations providers as well as developing in-depth data reporting to help advise and inform operational recommendations to influence the charity’s strategic vision. He was also part of the team who delivered the charity’s first pre-hospital emergency anaesthesia on scene.