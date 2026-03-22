A NEW civic leadership team has been lined up for Saltash after councillors voted to appoint a mayor-elect and deputy mayor-elect for the coming year.
At an extraordinary meeting of Saltash Town Council held on March 19, Cllr Brian Stoyel was selected as mayor elect for 2026–27, with Cllr Brenda Samuels chosen as deputy mayor elect.
The roles remain provisional until they are formally confirmed at the council’s Annual Town Meeting, where a majority vote will make the appointments official.
Cllr Stoyel, who has acted as deputy this year to current Saltash mayor, Cllr Rachel Bullock, said he was honoured to have been chosen for the position and is looking ahead to the year ahead.
“I feel privileged to have been selected as mayor-elect,” he said. “I look forward to working with fellow councillors, residents and local businesses to promote and enhance our town, subject to formal election.”
Cllr Samuels also welcomed the decision, describing it as an exciting opportunity to support the town and its leadership.
“I am delighted to have been chosen as deputy mayor-elect,” she said. “Subject to formal election, I look forward to working alongside Brian and supporting him in any way I can.”
Until the Annual Town Meeting, both councillors will hold the “elect” title only, with full responsibilities beginning once the process is completed.
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