A LONG-neglected row of council homes in Saltash could finally be set for revival – two years after residents first raised alarm over their deteriorating condition.
The eight flats at River View, once boarded up and surrounded by rubbish, have stood as a prominent eyesore in an otherwise desirable location overlooking the river. Locals previously criticised the stark contrast between the tidy, privately owned homes on one side of the street and the derelict properties on the other.
Back in early 2024, assurances were given that the buildings would be demolished and replaced with new homes. But plans shifted dramatically months later. In July last year, a decision was made to sell the vacant terrace after officials concluded redevelopment was not financially viable. The properties were also found to be in poor structural condition, prompting a move away from re-letting.
Now, a new chapter appears to be underway. The site has been purchased by Harbour Housing, a specialist provider focused on supporting people who are homeless, at risk of homelessness, or living with complex needs. The organisation is preparing plans to transform the rundown buildings into affordable supported accommodation.
Malcolm Putko, group operations director at Harbour Housing, said: “Since purchasing the buildings in January we had hoped to begin the first phase of works in the gardens and start clearing the site, but the recent weather has unfortunately slowed that initial progress.
“We are also waiting for the second phase of the mandatory bat survey which has to be undertaken at this time of year before works can continue.
“Our intention remains to bring the buildings back to life and we are working with Adult Social Care to explore how the dwellings could provide much-needed homes for people with adult social care needs.”
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