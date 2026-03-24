Jennifer Hooper, 14, a Year 10 pupil at Liskeard School and Community College, has seen her debut fantasy novel The Dragons officially added to the shelves at Liskeard Library.
The book will also be made available digitally via the BorrowBox platform, meaning readers across Cornwall – and beyond – can access her work.
Jennifer is believed to be the first youngster from Liskeard to have their writing included in the Cornwall Library Service collection since Real Ideas began running the town’s library.
What makes the achievement even more impressive is that Jennifer not only wrote the novel entirely on her own, but also designed the eye-catching front cover, demonstrating her creativity across multiple disciplines.
The Dragons is already available through major online retailers including Amazon and Waterstones, but its addition to the library ensures it will now reach a far wider audience.
Ed Hart, venue and partnership lead at Liskeard Library, praised Jennifer’s accomplishment and the opportunity to showcase young local talent.
He said: “We are so happy to be able to feature the work of a young person on the shelves of Liskeard Library and also on the global digital platform BorrowBox. Jennifer’s work will be available to a huge audience. We love to support young people, especially when it comes to storytelling, and we hope her work can be the first of many.”
Jennifer’s English teacher, Nick Griffin, described her as an exceptional student whose passion for writing has stood out from an early stage.
“Jennifer has been an outstanding English student since Year 7,” he said. “She has always shown a strong interest in creative writing and in how writers use language to create impact.
“In more than 30 years of teaching, I’ve never had a student with the skill and determination to see a project like this through to publication. It’s a remarkable achievement. I was humbled when she presented me with a copy of her book.”
Jennifer herself said the journey to publication had taken dedication and hard work, but seeing the finished result has made it all worthwhile. “It took a lot of hard work to write,” she said. “Seeing my book in my local library and knowing other people can read it is really exciting.”
Her novel, The Dragons, is an ambitious fantasy story following six legendary dragons who once guarded the universe, before a powerful empress turns their abilities toward darker ambitions. At the centre of the story are childhood friends Luca and Rose, whose relationship is tested as they find themselves on opposing sides of a growing conflict.
Blending adventure, self-discovery and themes of friendship and redemption, the story reflects Jennifer’s imagination and storytelling ability well beyond her years.
Liskeard Library hopes Jennifer’s success will inspire other young people in the town to explore their own creativity, whether through writing, art or other forms of expression.
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