It is seeking to ascertain whether there is demand for residents to use its services in the evening, with its present opening hours seeing the library close at 5pm on the majority of days.
The library in Bodmin is based at Cornwall Council’s Chy Trevail office complex, having moved from its previous location at the Passmore Edwards building on Lower Bore Street, now the premises of the IntoBodmin ‘Old Library’ base.
In the trial, the library will remain open until 7pm on Tuesdays, with a member of staff remaining at the library until that time.
If the trial is successful, it leaves open the possibility of late opening being made permanent at the library.
On the remaining days, the library will maintain its existing opening hours of 9am until 5pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Friday and between 10am and 1pm on Saturdays, a day which also incorporates a quiet 30 minutes from 9.30am.
In order to accommodate the six month trial for late opening, while the library will be open for members from 9am, there will not be a member of staff on site until 10am, meaning that certain functions, such as printing will not be available until this time.
A spokesperson for Cornwall Council said: “Bodmin library is extending its opening hours and we can’t wait to welcome you.
“For a six month trial, Bodmin Library will be open from 9am until 7pm every Tuesday, with staff being available from 10am. Computers will be available for library members from 9am, with printing available from 10am.
“Whether you are looking for a cosy space to unwind after work, somewhere to study or a venue for your group to meet, our doors are open!”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.