CORNWALL Council’s planning department has made a U-turn on a controversial decision to allow a popular Cornish clifftop restaurant to be turned into a private home.
It was reported earlier this month that due to a planning “loophole” the owners of a restaurant formerly known as The View at Treninnow Cliff, near Millbrook, were able to convert what has been described as a “hidden gem” into a home.
The applicant applied for prior approval to make the changes under Class MA of the General Permitted Development Order, meaning they did not need to submit a full planning application. That move caused dismay among the local community around Millbrook on the Rame Peninsula.
Many people believe the restaurant is a viable business and without it the economy of the area – as well as social cohesion – would be affected. They fear it could set a planning precedent and see other buildings on the protected stretch of coastline overlooking Whitsand Bay turned into homes and even Airbnbs and holiday lets.
Two parish councils objected, while Cllr Kate Ewert – who represents the area at Cornwall Council – said she was “hugely disappointed” by the decision of planning officers. Anna Gelderd, South East Cornwall’s Labour MP, was so incensed she said she was going to raise the matter with the government.
However, local residents – who were very vocal in their opposition to the decision – are now celebrating after Cornwall Council’s planning department recognised the site does not benefit from permitted development rights. The applicants have now been advised they will need to submit a full planning permission.
Millbrook resident Tonny Steenhagen – who led a campaign against the original decision – said it is a “small but very significant win”, adding: “Cornwall Council have admitted they made a mistake when they previously stated that The View did not need formal planning to change its use from ‘restaurant to residential’. It does.
“The full explanation I received from the principal planning officer sets out the technicality of this, but, in short, this was not a straightforward case of ‘change from restaurant to residential’ as there were limitations, as set out previously; for instance when living quarters were added to The View back in 2010.
“It is likely another application for The View will materialise in the near future. However, it will then have to go through the full formal planning process. This means the – now correct – historical/contextual reassessment from Cornwall Council will be taken into consideration and will inform the decision making for such an application.
“Also, locally important policies will get looked at and all of our voices will get heard too.”
Cornwall Council’s chief planning officer Louise Wood explained the reasons for the U-turn in a letter.
She said planning history for the site included permission for an extension to the residential dwelling, which included a condition restricting occupation of the permitted accommodation to a manager/proprietor of the restaurant.
That decision was made because the approval of open market housing in the countryside is contrary to policy and national guidance.
Ms Wood wrote: “The practical effect of the planning history for the site, together with the situation on the ground, is such that the residential unit and the restaurant are considered to be inextricably linked and would therefore comprises a single planning unit in mixed use.
“On that basis, the site is considered to be in a mixed use and therefore, notwithstanding the council’s letter in respect of the matter dated March 4, 2026, the site does not benefit from the permitted development rights available through Class MA.”
She added: “The council have written to the applicants and advised that them the conclusions drawn in the letter dated March 4, 2026 should not be relied upon in changing the use of the restaurant to residential accommodation, because the site does not in fact qualify for permitted development.
“Given that proposed change of use of the site has not been granted planning permission through the permitted development regime, the applicants have been advised that the proposed change of use of the restaurant to residential accommodation will require the benefit of planning permission.”
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