A CORNISH care home manager has spoken of her “delight” after Coombe House Residential Home in Lamellion, near Liskeard, was rated “outstanding” once again by inspectors, cementing its reputation as one of the county’s leading dementia care services.
The result follows a detailed inspection by the Care Quality Commission carried out across February and March, which found residents living “rich, fulfilling and highly personalised lives” within a uniquely compassionate environment.
Coombe House, which supports up to 16 people living with dementia, was rated outstanding for being caring, responsive and well-led. Safety, which was previously rated good, has now also reached outstanding, while effectiveness remains strong, marking a rare and significant set of results.
For Ann Gray, who founded the home and welcomed her first resident in 1985, the rating is both emotional and affirming.
“We’re delighted, it’s not easy to achieve outstanding and that’s why it’s so special,” she said. “We were outstanding before and we were worried we might lose it, but instead we’ve actually improved. That’s what makes it even better.”
She added the inspection confirmed what staff, residents and families already knew. “The inspectors could see exactly what we’re trying to achieve. They could see how good it was. That recognition is the most important thing.”
Inspectors described Coombe House as a service where people were not only cared for, but genuinely known. Staff were praised for taking time to understand each resident’s life story, preferences and routines, and supporting people to make their own choices wherever possible.
CQC deputy director for adult social care in the South West, Stefan Kallee, said the atmosphere was striking from the outset.
“The team had created an incredibly warm environment where people felt safe, known and deeply cared for,” he said. “People were supported to make choices, maintain independence and stay connected to what mattered to them.”
He added leadership at the home was a key strength, with managers encouraging ideas from staff, families and health professionals and acting quickly to improve outcomes for residents.
That ethos is central to Coombe House’s identity. The home specialises exclusively in dementia care, supporting residents within three acres of gardens, orchards and open space where hens roam and vegetables are grown.
Ann said this setting is fundamental to the home’s philosophy. “We are very different from most care homes,” she said. “We try to give everybody the very best quality of life.
“Dementia is seen as a terrible disease, but there is still joy to be had. That’s what we’re about, bringing joy and love into people’s lives at a difficult time.”
Inspectors also highlighted relaxed, social mealtimes, strong partnerships with healthcare professionals to reduce hospital admissions, and regular community events such as weekly afternoon teas.
The home’s leadership culture was described as open and progressive, with a strong focus on continuous learning and rapid improvement, while the 33 dedicated staff were praised for their commitment and warmth.
Mr Kallee concluded Coombe House is “an outstanding service with a clear vision and a team who consistently go above and beyond to make every day meaningful.”
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